Nate McMillan finished isolating after second negative COVID-19 test

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan watching the game during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

8 minutes ago

Hawks coach Nate McMillan intends to coach Friday’s game vs. the 76ers after receiving a second negative COVID-19 test, according to a person familiar with the situation.

McMillan never tested positive for COVID-19, but elected to isolate out of caution after coming into contact with Jamelle McMillan, who entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Wednesday morning. Assistant coach Chris Jent briefly took the reins and coached the Hawks to a win in Indiana on Wednesday night (oddly enough, that actually gave McMillan his 700th win as a coach, even if he wasn’t there in person).

McMillan received a negative result via rapid-response test Wednesday, but wanted to steer clear of the team to be extra careful until receiving another negative result.

