Nate McMillan finished isolating after second negative COVID-19 test

McMillan never tested positive for COVID-19, but elected to isolate out of caution after coming into contact with Jamelle McMillan, who entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Wednesday morning. Assistant coach Chris Jent briefly took the reins and coached the Hawks to a win in Indiana on Wednesday night (oddly enough, that actually gave McMillan his 700th win as a coach, even if he wasn’t there in person).

McMillan received a negative result via rapid-response test Wednesday, but wanted to steer clear of the team to be extra careful until receiving another negative result.