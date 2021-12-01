Hawks’ Nate McMillan isolating out of caution, will miss game vs. Pacers

Not much has changed for the Hawks, per Kevin Huerter, as the team is already comfortable with Jent. The Hawks have thus far had good fortune regarding COVID-19, but it is a reminder to still exercise some caution, per Huerter.

“Player-wise, we obviously all have to be more careful, but not much has changed,” Huerter said. “We’re obviously all ready for the task at hand. ... Coach Jent, he’s a big voice with or without coach McMillan. He kind of runs our defense, obviously second in line to coach Mac, and everything is kind of the same. Same game plan, same task, same goals, come out here and figure out a way to win.”

Trae Young echoed Huerter’s sentiment that this news doesn’t throw off the Hawks’ routine heading into the game vs. the Pacers.

“It’s been surprising; we didn’t know what to expect this morning or whatever, we just came in like a regular shootaround, and they said that and gave us the news, but it’s still kind of the next-man-up mentality as far as the same way it goes with players, it’s the same way with coaches,” Young said. “So, I think we all got to have that type of mind-set, and I think we do. ... We’re having the same type of scheme.”