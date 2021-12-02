McMillan earns 700th career win

McMillan wasn’t there in person, as he elected to isolate out of caution after coming into contact with assistant coach Jamelle McMillan, who entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols earlier Wednesday. Assistant coach Chris Jent was technically at the helm, but McMillan passes the milestone nonetheless.

McMillan is fourth in wins among active head coaches: Gregg Popovich (1,316), Doc Rivers (1,003) and Rick Carlisle-845.