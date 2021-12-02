ajc logo
McMillan earns 700th career win

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan watches during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan watches during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

It happened in an odd way, but the Hawks’ win in Indiana Wednesday night gives coach Nate McMillan his 700th career win.

McMillan wasn’t there in person, as he elected to isolate out of caution after coming into contact with assistant coach Jamelle McMillan, who entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols earlier Wednesday. Assistant coach Chris Jent was technically at the helm, but McMillan passes the milestone nonetheless.

McMillan is fourth in wins among active head coaches: Gregg Popovich (1,316), Doc Rivers (1,003) and Rick Carlisle-845.

Sarah K. Spencer
Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

