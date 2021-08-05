Lou Williams to play another season with Hawks

The Hawks maintain Williams’ valuable veteran presence and even more continuity from last season’s team, which won two playoff series (Trae Young and John Collins already have agreed to extensions). Williams also singlehandedly won the Hawks a few games by coming alive in the fourth quarter.

He contemplated retirement when traded from the Clippers to Hawks last season, but decided to stick around and play for his hometown team (Williams attended South Gwinnett High). The Hawks ended up flourishing in the second half of the season under coach Nate McMillan, drastically exceeding expectations. Next season will be Williams’ 17th in the NBA.