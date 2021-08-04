John Collins staying in Atlanta

Entering last season, Collins and the Hawks couldn’t come to an agreement for a rookie extension, which set him up to become a restricted free agent this offseason, provided he stayed with the team up to that point. Collins turned down $90 million, per ESPN, choosing to bet on himself.

That bet may end up paying off for both sides, as Collins still ends up with a hefty deal and the Hawks still get to keep Collins, who has been integral to their rebuilding process and is a big part of what they do, despite improving the roster to include guys like center Clint Capela and Hunter.

Last season, Collins’ scoring stats dipped slightly (for the record, so did Young’s) as the Hawks had more players able to contribute. He finished with 17.6 points and 7.4 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per game, with 13.9 points and 8.7 points in 32 minutes per game in the playoffs. A few times throughout the season, Collins spoke about sacrificing for the good of the team, being willing to alter his role for whatever would help the Hawks win (general manager Travis Schlenk later commended Collins for this mindset, especially amid some back-and-forth with his contract).

Although the addition of Capela, another rim-runner and rebounder, takes away some opportunities for Collins, the Hawks’ offense seems to be at its best when Collins is involved.

