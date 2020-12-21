John Collins, Hawks unable to reach agreement for extension

Collins still has one year left on his contract with the Hawks, of course. Last season, he was one of five players in the NBA to average a 20-plus point and 10-plus rebound double-double last season, with 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds.

Moving forward, the biggest question for Collins will be how much he can improve defensively, and how he will produce on a more talented roster and a frontcourt that now includes Danilo Gallinari, Clint Capela and rookie Onyeka Okongwu. The Hawks will be able to see how it all fits together, and then decide what to do come next offseason.

However, one potential downside, if Collins stays on the roster throughout the season and the Hawks do want to keep him in free agency: they face the possibility of another team swooping in and extending an offer to Collins that is difficult or impossible for the Hawks to match, given what they’ll already have on the books.

When it comes to feeling wanted by the Hawks, Collins said this earlier Monday: “Of course, I feel like from the top to bottom, the guys have shown me they want me, the coaching staff, but obviously there’s one more step.”