John Collins has career-high 38 as Hawks beat Warriors

With a big performance from John Collins, the Hawks easily put away the Warriors 124-108 Friday in Golden State.
Next up, the Hawks (23-22) continue their West Coast road trip Sunday in Denver.
Below are some takeaways from the win:
1. Although the Hawks acquired Lou Williams at Thursday’s trade deadline in a move that sent Rajon Rondo to the Clippers, Williams wasn’t available for Friday’s game. He still has to clear a physical, paperwork has to be processed and Williams will have to eventually physically join the team, all of which are slowed down by the league’s COVID-19 protocols. But it’s expected he’ll play on this West Coast road trip. With a gap at backup point guard, two-way player Skylar Mays and Kevin Huerter facilitated for the second unit. De’Andre Hunter, who has been working back from right knee surgery, didn’t play due to some swelling in his knee, though interim coach Nate McMillan said he hoped Hunter would be able to play in Denver Sunday.
2. With a 70-point first half and their best first-half field-goal percentage (65%) since opening night vs. Chicago (67.4%), the Hawks started off hot. They led the Warriors (missing Steph Curry to a tail bone injury) by 18 at halftime and by 16 entering the fourth quarter, controlling the game.
3. Collins had a career-high 38 points and from start to finish the Warriors couldn’t find a way to stop him. He added 12 rebounds for a double-double. He went 4-for-5 from 3-point range. He has put on up several strong performances on this road trip, averaging 24.5 points over the last four games.
4. Thanks in large part to Collins and Clint Capela, the Hawks had 60 points in the paint to the Warriors’ 38. Capela added 18 points and 15 rebounds., which helped the Hawks out-rebound the Warriors 52-38.
5. Trae Young got the Hawks going, with 10 assists in the first half alone and 15 overall, adding 21 points. This was the second time this season Young had a double-double by halftime (with 16 points in the first half) and his 18th double-double overall. Young entered Friday’s game as the only NBA player ranked in the top three in assists per game (No. 3 with 9.4) and top 10 in points per game (No. 9 with 25.8)
Stat of the game
73.7% (or 14-19, what John Collins shot from the floor in an efficient performance)
Star of the game
Collins (had a career-high 38 points, led the Hawks in scoring)