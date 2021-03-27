John Collins has career-high 38 as Hawks beat Warriors

3. Collins had a career-high 38 points and from start to finish the Warriors couldn’t find a way to stop him. He added 12 rebounds for a double-double. He went 4-for-5 from 3-point range. He has put on up several strong performances on this road trip, averaging 24.5 points over the last four games.

4. Thanks in large part to Collins and Clint Capela, the Hawks had 60 points in the paint to the Warriors’ 38. Capela added 18 points and 15 rebounds., which helped the Hawks out-rebound the Warriors 52-38.

5. Trae Young got the Hawks going, with 10 assists in the first half alone and 15 overall, adding 21 points. This was the second time this season Young had a double-double by halftime (with 16 points in the first half) and his 18th double-double overall. Young entered Friday’s game as the only NBA player ranked in the top three in assists per game (No. 3 with 9.4) and top 10 in points per game (No. 9 with 25.8)

Stat of the game

73.7% (or 14-19, what John Collins shot from the floor in an efficient performance)

Star of the game

Collins (had a career-high 38 points, led the Hawks in scoring)