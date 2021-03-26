GM Travis Schlenk hopes Lou Williams can boost second unit

For now, Schlenk sees Williams as that primary backup point guard, but the Hawks may mix in other players in that lineup to generate more playmaking. Williams will not be available when the Hawks play in Golden State Friday night, as paperwork still has to clear, he still has to pass a physical and has to eventually physicall join the team, all of which is made a little more complicated because of the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

But he should be available at some point on this West Coast road trip, per Schlenk.

“I think Lou can play there,” Schlenk said. “I think you’ll see a lot of instances where he’ll be out there with Bogi or Kevin and those guys all have the ability, but I think Lou kind of has that right now. Last night, talking with (interim coach Nate McMillan), I’m not sure which way they’re going to go tonight, since Lou won’t be available tonight. He’s got to go through all the paperwork that we have to do to finalize the trade. But I think he’ll probably have the vast majority of those duties, but ultimately that’s coach Mac’s call, too.”

Rondo had struggled on the court this season, averaging 3.9 points and 3.5 assists in 14.9 minutes per game, appearing in only 27 games as he experienced several nagging injuries. But, he brought valuable mentorship and basketball knowledge to a team whose core is still quite young.

Schlenk was initially hesitant to move Rondo, especially since he had gotten healthier recently and was playing a bit better, but the trade just made sense given Williams’ scoring ability, with the second-round picks sweetening the deal. With the Clippers this season, Williams averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds (42.1%, 37.8% from 3-point range, 86.6% FT), and last season he averaged 18.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 65 games.

“We were reluctant to do it because we value what he brought to us both on and off the court. At the beginning of the season, he wasn’t quite healthy. You guys know he battled some nagging injuries. We just felt like he was just starting to get his legs underneath him, so we were certainly hesitant to do that. He was the biggest voice in our locker room, too. All of our guys respected him. He’s a two-time NBA champion.

“It gave us pause, but like I said, bringing in someone like Lou who has a ton of experience as well and is obviously extremely respected — his game is just a little bit different. We felt like that punch of scoring coming off (the bench) could benefit us down the stretch here. As I mention for the 15th time, getting those picks — those always get me, man. I’m a softie when people start throwing picks at me.”

The Hawks are losing Rondo’s leadership and veteran presence, but they’re also bringing in a player who will be a good locker room presence, Schlenk thinks.

“I personally have only spoken to him once last night, so I don’t know him, but a lot of the folks that are here worked here when he was there, or when he was here earlier,” Schlenk said, reference Williams’ first stint with the Hawks from 2012-14. “... I’ve never heard anyone have anything negative to say about Lou as a person. From all the intel, he’s very straightforward in the locker room, he’s very black and white, direct about how he sees things, and those are positives. So we’re excited to add him to the roster.”

