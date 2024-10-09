Zaccharie Risacher dazzles in NBA debut as Hawks win exhibition opener

But Risacher, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, got to work grabbing rebounds and looking to attack the rim where he drew a foul and split a pair of free throws.

He also showed off his ability to push the ball in transition as the primary ball handler, as well as finish plays out front with thunderous dunks.

Toward the end of the third quarter, Risacher set a screen for Bufkin at the top of the key before rolling to the basket. He caught the overhead pass from Bufkin and took to the rim, finishing over a pair of defenders.

Risacher finished with 18 points, three rebounds and two assists in the Hawks’ 131-130 win.

“I thought it looked like he was enjoying himself, not just making shots,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “Just got to throw himself into the game. Because, when you are the number one pick, people are going to be analyzing, everything that you’re doing, good and bad. I was happy he had some success tonight. He’s going to have more good games. He’s going to have some bad games. But seeing him really have fun playing with his teammates and those guys making each other better was what I enjoyed.”

Risacher did not hesitate to find looks for others and his instincts of playing within the flow of the game came out.

“I hate that this wasn’t the first game of the season where it counts for real,” said Hawks guard Trae Young, who scored 17 points and had six assists. “That was a hell of a performance. That was a game, hell of a start. So for me, I want him to feel like how he felt tonight, and feel like there’s no pressure on him. He can go out there and be himself. When he’s himself, he played like he did tonight, and he can shoot the ball really well. He has a really good feel for the game, can make the right reads. Obviously, he’s gonna make some turnovers and make some mistakes here and there, but he’s he’s gonna have a hell of a career.”

With 6:34 to play in the third quarter, Risacher took a pass downhill in transition after a steal from Dyson Daniels. With a defender in front of him, the rookie bounced the ball between his legs for a trailing Clint Capela, who finished with a layup and drew the foul.

“I feel like that was more natural,” Risacher said. “That was like a three against two situation and I just passed him the ball because he was open, and try to not show what I want to do for like the defender, make sure the defender don’t know what I want to do. And I’m glad he made that shot.”

Risacher also did not shy away from playing physically on the defensive end, getting into the bodies of the Pacers to force them into turnovers.

Risacher had plenty of help too, with the Hawks’ Jalen Johnson leading all scorers with 19 points.