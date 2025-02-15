Atlanta Hawks
Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher and Team T come up short in Rising Stars Challenge

Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher. (AJC file photo/Jason Getz)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher. (AJC file photo/Jason Getz)
1 hour ago

Hawks rookie Zaccharie Risacher hit some of the baskets fans have come to know him for. But Risacher and Team T came up short in the first semifinal of the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

With his team trailing 33-24, Risacher found a wide-open lane and cut to the basket where Raptors wing Gradey Dick found him with a bounce pass between defenders. Risacher finished with a dunk to pull Team T within seven.

On the other end, Risacher disturbed the dribble of Spurs guard Stephon Castle and forced him to pass out to Memphis center Zach Edey in the corner, who missed the 3. A couple of possessions later, Risacher banked in a driving layup high off the glass to keep the game within 38-34. With teammate Trae Young in attendance, Risacher scored four points on 2-of-4 shooting from the field and had two rebounds.

In the Rising Stars Challenge, teams must reach a target score of 40 points in the semifinal games. In the final, teams play to a score of 25 to advance to playing in the first semifinal against Team Shaq at the All-Star Game on Sunday.

But after Castle hit a pullup isolation midrange jumper over Wizards big Alex Sarr, Team T’s bid to play on Sunday night came to end.

Risacher’s weekend in San Francisco isn’t over, though. The rookie will pair up with Sarr on Saturday night in the Skills Challenge.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) smiles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Kathryn Skeean)

Credit: AP

New York Knicks fan Spike Lee reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Credit: AP

Volunteers with Emergency Dive Response Team prepare to continue searching Lake Oconee in Eatonton on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The Putnam County sheriff is investigating and volunteers are searching after Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and Atlanta private school coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee over the weekend. The body of Wilson was found Sunday and Jones has not been found.(Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

