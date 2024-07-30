Hawks waive center Bruno Fernando, add two-way player

The Hawks on Tuesday waived center Bruno Fernando, who has played in 145 games over two stints with the team.
Fernando appeared in 45 games (two starts) with the Hawks last season, averaging 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also played in 88 games with the team from 2019-21.
Earlier this summer, the team extended the deadline to guarantee Fernando’s $2.7 million contract from June 29 to July 10. It later pushed back the deadline to Aug. 1 before Tuesday’s move.
In other news, free agent forward Dominick Barlow agreed on a two-way deal with the Hawks. Barlow played 61 games with the Spurs the past two seasons.
Barlowm who will occupy the Hawks’ final two-way spot, logged almost 80% of his minutes as a center last season with the Spurs. He averaged 4.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
The 21-year-old big man spent much of his first two seasons with the Austin Spurs, the G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs. He averaged 21.3 points and 7.6 rebounds on 56.4% overall shooting in 33 minutes.
His signing with the Hawks returns the 6-9 forward to Atlanta, where he played for Overtime Elite for one season before signing with the Spurs after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft.
