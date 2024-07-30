Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT | Vice President Kamala Harris lands in Atlanta; motorcade to affect traffic
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks waive center Bruno Fernando, add two-way player

Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando takes questions during team exit interviews as the season comes to an end at the Atlanta Hawks practice facility, Friday, April 19, 2024, in Brookhaven. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando takes questions during team exit interviews as the season comes to an end at the Atlanta Hawks practice facility, Friday, April 19, 2024, in Brookhaven. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Hawks on Tuesday waived center Bruno Fernando, who has played in 145 games over two stints with the team.

Fernando appeared in 45 games (two starts) with the Hawks last season, averaging 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also played in 88 games with the team from 2019-21.

Earlier this summer, the team extended the deadline to guarantee Fernando’s $2.7 million contract from June 29 to July 10. It later pushed back the deadline to Aug. 1 before Tuesday’s move.

In other news, free agent forward Dominick Barlow agreed on a two-way deal with the Hawks. Barlow played 61 games with the Spurs the past two seasons.

Barlowm who will occupy the Hawks’ final two-way spot, logged almost 80% of his minutes as a center last season with the Spurs. He averaged 4.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

The 21-year-old big man spent much of his first two seasons with the Austin Spurs, the G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs. He averaged 21.3 points and 7.6 rebounds on 56.4% overall shooting in 33 minutes.

His signing with the Hawks returns the 6-9 forward to Atlanta, where he played for Overtime Elite for one season before signing with the Spurs after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hawks send EJ Liddell to Suns for David Roddy
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Wild sign NHL rookie of the year runner-up, Brock Faber, to 8-year, $68 million contract...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hawks acquire David Roddy in trade that sends E.J. Liddell to Suns in swap of power...
Placeholder Image

Credit: David J. Phillip

Falcons continue to tinker with their offensive line depth, sign two players
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks and State Farm Arena add new executive to oversee facilities
Hawks send EJ Liddell to Suns for David Roddy
Hawks draft pick Nikola Djurisic likely out of action until at least November
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Emory researcher sees promise in new treatment for common skin cancer
Updated: Outpouring of grief for Nelons from gospel music community, church members
Infant mortality rate up in Georgia as health officials try new approaches