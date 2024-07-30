Hawks waive center Bruno Fernando, add two-way player

The Hawks on Tuesday waived center Bruno Fernando, who has played in 145 games over two stints with the team.

Fernando appeared in 45 games (two starts) with the Hawks last season, averaging 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also played in 88 games with the team from 2019-21.

Earlier this summer, the team extended the deadline to guarantee Fernando’s $2.7 million contract from June 29 to July 10. It later pushed back the deadline to Aug. 1 before Tuesday’s move.