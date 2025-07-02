The Hawks’ coaching staff will get a shake-up next season. Assistant Igor Kokoskov will become the new coach of Anadolu Efes, a Turkish professional basketball team in the Euroleague.
Kokoskov spent the past two seasons as the Hawks’ lead assistant, filling in when coach Quin Snyder was unavailable. But Kokoskov has plenty of years of experience.
He was the Suns’ head coach during the 2018-19 season and headed multiple national teams, including Georgia, Serbia and Slovenia. Kokoskov led the Slovenian national team, which included Luka Doncic, who has developed into a five-time NBA All-Star, to the EuroBasket title in 2017.
Kokoskov also was the first full-time European assistant in Division I of the NCAA while at Missouri. He also became the first foreign assistant coach to win an NBA title, doing so with the Pistons in 2004.
“Igor has been a tremendous coach and thought partner throughout my coaching tenure,” Snyder said in a statement provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He is incredibly talented and his vast experience in the NBA and Euroleague make him a perfect fit for this opportunity and wish only the best.”
The Hawks may not look to fill the vacancy. Instead, they might distribute Kokoskov’s coaching duties among the remaining assistants on the staff, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Assistants still on staff include: Bryan Bailey, Mike Brey, Brittni Donaldson, Steve Klei, Antonio (Tony) Lang, Sanjay Lumpkin, Ryan Schmidt, Ekpe Udoh and Jeff Watkinson. The Hawks also have several player development and video coordinators, including Reggis Onwukamuche and Bryan George.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
How the Hawks could use their traded-player exception
The Hawks created a $25.3 million traded-player exception when they sent Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans last season. The deadline to use it is July 7.
Hawks scheduled to open NBA Summer League against Heat
Each of the 30 teams in the league will play at least five games.
Hawks agree to trade down, draft Georgia’s Asa Newell at No. 23
Hawks fans have to wait a little longer before they learn who the team’s first-round NBA draft pick will be.
Featured
Credit: Reed Williams/AJC
Brookhaven removes colored glass from City Centre dome after uproar
Some say the colors were too bright, the dome looked like ice cream with sprinkles and the hues distracted from the building’s muted design.
Confederate group sues to stop Stone Mountain’s ‘truth-telling’ exhibit
The Sons of Confederate Veterans allege the park’s changes to its Civil War history exhibits violate state law.
Georgia student going to court after being expelled for warning of threat
The middle school student was expelled after he sent messages to friends about a video he'd seen with someone threatening to shoot up area schools.