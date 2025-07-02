Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks assistant coach leaves for international opportunity

He spent the past two seasons as the Hawks’ lead assistant.
The Atlanta Hawks logo is shown at the players' entrance to the practice facility in the Brookhaven area, Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Atlanta Hawks logo is shown at the players' entrance to the practice facility in the Brookhaven area, Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The Hawks’ coaching staff will get a shake-up next season. Assistant Igor Kokoskov will become the new coach of Anadolu Efes, a Turkish professional basketball team in the Euroleague.

Kokoskov spent the past two seasons as the Hawks’ lead assistant, filling in when coach Quin Snyder was unavailable. But Kokoskov has plenty of years of experience.

He was the Suns’ head coach during the 2018-19 season and headed multiple national teams, including Georgia, Serbia and Slovenia. Kokoskov led the Slovenian national team, which included Luka Doncic, who has developed into a five-time NBA All-Star, to the EuroBasket title in 2017.

Kokoskov also was the first full-time European assistant in Division I of the NCAA while at Missouri. He also became the first foreign assistant coach to win an NBA title, doing so with the Pistons in 2004.

ExploreBelieve it or not, Hawks could be a top contender in East next season

“Igor has been a tremendous coach and thought partner throughout my coaching tenure,” Snyder said in a statement provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He is incredibly talented and his vast experience in the NBA and Euroleague make him a perfect fit for this opportunity and wish only the best.”

The Hawks may not look to fill the vacancy. Instead, they might distribute Kokoskov’s coaching duties among the remaining assistants on the staff, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Assistants still on staff include: Bryan Bailey, Mike Brey, Brittni Donaldson, Steve Klei, Antonio (Tony) Lang, Sanjay Lumpkin, Ryan Schmidt, Ekpe Udoh and Jeff Watkinson. The Hawks also have several player development and video coordinators, including Reggis Onwukamuche and Bryan George.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker reacts after scoring during Game 4 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday, May 26, 2025, in Minneapolis. He has become a highly coveted potential free agent. (Matt Krohn/AP)

Credit: AP

How the Hawks could use their traded-player exception

The Hawks created a $25.3 million traded-player exception when they sent Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans last season. The deadline to use it is July 7.

Hawks scheduled to open NBA Summer League against Heat

Each of the 30 teams in the league will play at least five games.

Hawks agree to trade down, draft Georgia’s Asa Newell at No. 23

Hawks fans have to wait a little longer before they learn who the team’s first-round NBA draft pick will be.

The Latest

Atlanta Hawks' Larry Nance Jr. (22) attempts a layup during second half of a basketball game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, January 25, 2025, in Atlanta, at State Farm Arena. (Jason Allen/AJC)

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Veteran center moves on from Hawks in free agency

58m ago

Believe it or not, Hawks could be a top contender in East next season

2h ago

Grading the Hawks’ moves to acquire Alexander-Walker, Kennard

Featured

The city of Brookhaven's mayor and City Council last week decided to remove the colored panes of glass from the dome of Brookhaven's new City Centre after residents objected to the brightness of the colors, seen here Friday, June 27, 2025. (Reed Williams/AJC)

Credit: Reed Williams/AJC

Brookhaven removes colored glass from City Centre dome after uproar

Some say the colors were too bright, the dome looked like ice cream with sprinkles and the hues distracted from the building’s muted design.

Confederate group sues to stop Stone Mountain’s ‘truth-telling’ exhibit

The Sons of Confederate Veterans allege the park’s changes to its Civil War history exhibits violate state law.

2h ago

Georgia student going to court after being expelled for warning of threat

The middle school student was expelled after he sent messages to friends about a video he'd seen with someone threatening to shoot up area schools.