The Hawks’ coaching staff will get a shake-up next season. Assistant Igor Kokoskov will become the new coach of Anadolu Efes, a Turkish professional basketball team in the Euroleague.

Kokoskov spent the past two seasons as the Hawks’ lead assistant, filling in when coach Quin Snyder was unavailable. But Kokoskov has plenty of years of experience.

He was the Suns’ head coach during the 2018-19 season and headed multiple national teams, including Georgia, Serbia and Slovenia. Kokoskov led the Slovenian national team, which included Luka Doncic, who has developed into a five-time NBA All-Star, to the EuroBasket title in 2017.