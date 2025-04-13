Atlanta Hawks
Hawks’ Trae Young voted winner of Sekou Smith award

Team will honor guard and his family before Sunday’s regular-season finale against Orlando Magic
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) grabs an offensive rebound during the second half against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena, Friday, March, 14, 2025, in Atlanta. The Clippers defeated the Hawks 121-98. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
1 hour ago

Hawks guard Trae Young has won the 2024-25 Sekou Smith Award.

The annual award honors the player on the team who best represents themselves and the franchise with professionalism and integrity in their interactions with the media.

A local media panel, which included The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks beat reporter, recognized Young for his willingness to make himself available to the media. Young provided insight, honesty and transparency throughout the Hawks’ 2024-25 season.

“There were again multiple exemplary candidates this season, and Trae is a very deserving recipient,” Hawks Vice President of Basketball Communications Jon Steinberg said. “He understands the power of his words, and embraces his responsibility to accommodate the media that covers the Hawks and the NBA. Trae makes himself available after big wins and tough losses, home and road, and routinely following practices and shootarounds.”

The Hawks will recognize Young on Sunday during a pregame presentation, which will include members of Smith’s family. The Hawks play their final game of the regular season against the Orlando Magic at 1 p.m. at State Farm Arena.

The team also honored Smith’s legacy by naming the media workroom at State Farm Arena after him in 2021. The Hawks redesigned the space to honor his memory. They also created an annual Hawks-NBA Summer League internship in Smith’s name in 2021.

Smith served as the AJC’s Hawks beat writer from 2005-09 before joining NBA Digital as a multimedia reporter and analyst. He also worked for The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Miss., and the Indianapolis Star, where he covered the Pacers as the team’s beat writer.

