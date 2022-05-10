Hawks to travel 15,000 miles for preseason games

The game will be a rematch of the 2021 Eastern Conference finals, won by the Bucks on their way to last season’s NBA championship.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 are part of a multiyear partnership between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi. Earlier this year the partnership launched the Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League, a youth basketball league for 450 boys and girls ages 11-14 from schools across Abu Dhabi.

“Bringing the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks to Abu Dhabi in October is an important milestone in the NBA and basketball’s global growth,” NBA Europe and Middle East managing director Ralph Rivera said in a statement. “In addition to the games, we look forward to engaging fans through a variety of interactive events and giving back to the local community through NBA Cares initiatives and youth development clinics that will teach the sport and its values to young boys and girls.”

The games will be broadcast live in the UAE and across the Middle East and North Africa on beIN SPORTS, The Sports Channel and NBA League Pass.

Tickets will go on sale later. Those interested can register to receive more information by visiting NBA.com/AbuDhabi.