AJC Hawks Report podcast: What happened to the Hawks in 2022, part II

Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is eager to get back on the court next season after an early exit in the NBA playoffs. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Staff
36 minutes ago

In episode 32 of the Hawks Report podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, AJC beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer continues her year-end breakdown of what went right and what went wrong this season.

Part II focuses on the players and how they can improve before next season. You’ll hear from Trae Young, John Collins, Clint Capela, De’Andre Hunter, Kevin Huerter and others.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

