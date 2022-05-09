AJC Hawks Report podcast: What happened to the Hawks in 2022, part II

In episode 32 of the Hawks Report podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, AJC beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer continues her year-end breakdown of what went right and what went wrong this season.
Part II focuses on the players and how they can improve before next season. You’ll hear from Trae Young, John Collins, Clint Capela, De’Andre Hunter, Kevin Huerter and others.
