Hawks to run PSAs encouraging Georgians to get vaccinated

The PSAs will involve John Collins, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari talking about receiving the vaccine and encouraging those in Georgia to “take the shot” and seek information from the Georgia DPH if they have any questions.

As of March 25, all Georgians ages 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

“I have been thrilled to be able to work with the Hawks and their leadership promoting our vaccination efforts in Georgia,” said Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner and state health officer for the Georgia DPH. “The players are well-known and can influence a large part of the population that may not be motivated by our public health messages alone. We value this partnership and are grateful for the Hawks’ support to ensure all Georgians ‘get the shot.’”

Per Koonin, the Hawks already have seen how a few people choosing to get vaccinated can make others more comfortable doing so, as well — in March, more Hawks players chose to get vaccinated than had originally signed up after seeing teammates get the jab.

As of now, 13 of 17 Hawks players have received their first dose.

The PSAs will run for the duration of the season, and the PSAs with visuals show photos of Collins, Gallinari and Capela receiving the shot. They were glad to have those images out there and advocate for more folks to get vaccinated, Koonin said.

“They were happy to become spokespeople and model that behavior and put it on film. … We wanted to show them getting the shot to show that they were walking the talk,” Koonin said.