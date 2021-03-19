Eligible Hawks players, staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

Explore Hawks win 7th in a row

In Georgia, among others, people with certain underlying medical conditions (including asthma) can now get vaccinated. People with a BMI over 25 are also eligible, which would allow many players to qualify.

As the vaccine rollout continues across the country and eligibility is expanded in many states, the Hawks are the second NBA team to publicly confirm facilitating vaccines for players and basketball operations staff. The Pelicans recently announced that many eligible members of their organization had received the first dose.

“League policy requires teams to follow their state’s vaccination guidelines and programs and we are fully supportive of players and team staff being vaccinated when they are eligible,” an NBA spokesperson said.

The NBA introduced numerous restrictions players, staff and teams must follow this season, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are now different protocols for fully vaccinated individuals (achieved two weeks after receiving the final dose) and teams that have vaccinated 85% of players and 85% staff. The Hawks do not reach the player criteria yet as only 14 of 17 players have been vaccinated so far.

For example, once that 85% clip is achieved, fully vaccinated individuals won’t have to wear masks while at the practice facility, will be allowed to eat indoors or outdoors at restaurants (depending on what local ordinances allow) and there will be more flexibility to leave the hotel and eat on flights for members of the traveling party.

They also get more convenient COVID-19 testing times and can participate in in-person meetings in locations other than just on the court and large meeting rooms at the hotel.