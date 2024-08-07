Breaking: Aquarium CEO Brian Davis remembered as notable leader, advocate and mentor
Hawks to play four exhibition games

The Hawks’ four-game 2024 exhibition schedule will feature home games against the Pacers and 76ers. The team will play road games against the Heat and Thunder.

The Hawks begin exhibition play Oct. 8 versus the Pacers (7:30 p.m.) before heading south to take on the Heat on Oct. 10 (7:30 p.m.). The Hawks return home to take on the 76ers on Oct. 14 (7:30 p.m.) and travel to face the Thunder on Oct. 17 (8 p.m.) in the exhibition finale.

Three of the four contests (versus the Pacers, 76ers and Thunder) will be broadcast on 92.9 FM The Game. The broadcast schedule on Bally Sports Southeast will be announced at a later date.

Hawks exhibition schedule

Oct. 8 vs. Pacers, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 at Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Thunder, 8 p.m.

