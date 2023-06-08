Hawks to host watch party for NBA draft at State Farm Arena

The Hawks will welcome season ticket holders, as well as the general public, to a watch party for the NBA draft.

The event will take place at State Farm Arena on June 22 as the team selects its newest members. The Hawks currently have picks at No. 15 in the first round and No. 46 overall in the second. Fans will be able to watch the draft on the arena’s Jumbotron when the Hawks make their picks.

The first round of the draft will air on ESPN and ABC at 7:30 p.m., while the second round will air only on ESPN.

The party will include Bally Sports Southeast play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun and talent from radio station 92.9 The Game. The Hawks’ in-game hype emcee CM (Chris Marks), as well as members of Hawks Entertainment, including DJ Chika Takai, Harry the Hawk and the Flight Crew, also will be there to interact with fans and distribute prizes.

Fans can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster for $5, on a first-come, first-served basis. All of the proceeds will go to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation.