Hawks to honor MLK in ceremonies at Bucks game on Monday

The Atlanta Hawks plan to unveil a new “MLK Wall” at a special pre-game ceremony Monday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The annual MLK Day Game event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on the holiday, just ahead of the Hawks tipoff against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
The MLK Wall will be featured on the arena’s Terrace level and is described as an educational experience on the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader.
Ceremonies will be held before the game and at halftime, and will include a musical tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King’s life and legacy as well as a dedication of the team’s 2020-21 MLK City Edition jersey and court.
Members of the dReam Center Church of Atlanta will sing the starting lineup as part of the player introductions along with the national anthem. At halftime the group will join the center’s lead pastor and gospel artist Bishop William Murphy in a musical tribute to King.
“It is very important for our organization to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and also continue to be actionable in the way that we recognize him, “said Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor. “We are excited to celebrate his legacy with some interactive elements throughout this special game.”
Several Atlanta business leaders will also speak as part of a panel on building generational wealth.
Limited tickets remain. Those interested in attending should visit Hawks.com/Tickets.
About the Author