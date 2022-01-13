Hawks to honor MLK in ceremonies at Bucks game on Monday

Members of the dReam Center Church of Atlanta will sing the starting lineup as part of the player introductions along with the national anthem. At halftime the group will join the center’s lead pastor and gospel artist Bishop William Murphy in a musical tribute to King.

“It is very important for our organization to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and also continue to be actionable in the way that we recognize him, “said Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor. “We are excited to celebrate his legacy with some interactive elements throughout this special game.”

Several Atlanta business leaders will also speak as part of a panel on building generational wealth.

Limited tickets remain. Those interested in attending should visit Hawks.com/Tickets.