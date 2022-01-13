Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Hawks haven’t won home game since Nov. 22

Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) reacts after being charged with a foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
caption arrowCaption
Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) reacts after being charged with a foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

After Wednesday’s loss to the Heat at State Farm Arena, the Hawks (17-23) are on a nine-game losing streak at home.

Their most recent win at home came against the Thunder Nov. 22. Since then, they’ve registered consecutive home losses to the Knicks, Sixers, Hornets, Nets, Rockets, Nuggets, Magic, Bulls and now the Heat. They failed to win a home game in the month of December and are 8-10 at home this season.

ExploreMore from the AJC on the Hawks

The Hawks only play two more road games in January and will hope to turn the tide at State Farm Arena on this home game-heavy stretch.

Their next game, however, is on the road. The Hawks will play the Heat again Friday, this time in Miami.

Daily Hawks: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about the Atlanta Hawks today.

About the Author

Follow Sarah K. Spencer on facebookFollow Sarah K. Spencer on twitter

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Hawks fall to 17-23 with loss to shorthanded Heat
9h ago
Hawks’ Hunter upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game
Nate McMillan clears health and safety protocols
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top