Hawks haven’t won home game since Nov. 22

After Wednesday’s loss to the Heat at State Farm Arena, the Hawks (17-23) are on a nine-game losing streak at home.
Their most recent win at home came against the Thunder Nov. 22. Since then, they’ve registered consecutive home losses to the Knicks, Sixers, Hornets, Nets, Rockets, Nuggets, Magic, Bulls and now the Heat. They failed to win a home game in the month of December and are 8-10 at home this season.
The Hawks only play two more road games in January and will hope to turn the tide at State Farm Arena on this home game-heavy stretch.
Their next game, however, is on the road. The Hawks will play the Heat again Friday, this time in Miami.
