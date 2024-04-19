Atlanta Hawks

Hawks to hire Onsi Saleh as assistant GM

The Hawks are hiring Onsi Saleh as assistant general manager. Saleh comes from the Warriors, where he had been Vice President of Basketball Strategy and Team Counsel. The hiring was first reported by ESPN and confirmed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The hire is an addition to the front office under general manager Landry Fields. Kyle Korver, who has been the assistant general manager, will remain in his role, according to a person familiar with the situation.

