Hawks to begin exhibition season Dec. 11 at State Farm Arena

The Hawks will play four exhibition games this preseason, the first two at State Farm Arena against the Magic and then two at the Grizzlies.
The games against the Magic are scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 5 p.m. Dec. 13. The two at Memphis are scheduled for Dec. 17 and Dec. 19, each at 8 p.m.
The NBA announced Friday afternoon its schedule of 49 exhibition games for the coming preseason, with games played from Dec. 11-19. Each team is scheduled for a minimum of two exhibition games and a maximum of four. The TV schedule for the games will be announced later.
Earlier the NBA announced plans to begin its next regular season Dec. 22, with each team’s schedule reduced to 72 from the usual 82. The league said that “in the coming days” it will release the schedule for the first half of the season – games from Dec. 22-March 4. The schedule for the second half – from March 11-May 16 – will come sometime late in the first half of the season, the NBA said.
The second-half schedule could include games postponed in the first half “that can reasonably be added to the second-half schedule.”
The Hawks finished 20-47 last season, which was cut short in March by the coronavirus pandemic, especially for teams deemed not contenders for the playoffs. The Hawks and other such teams were excluded from the NBA’s bubble in Orlando when play resumed July 30 for the reduced end of the regular season and the playoffs.
In a busy offseason, the Hawks have added Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari (officially announced as a sign-and-trade with the Thunder), Kris Dunn, Rajon Rondo and Solomon Hill in free agency, acquired Tony Snell via a trade with the Pistons and added No. 6 pick Onyeka Okongwu via the draft.
