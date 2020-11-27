Hawks to begin exhibition season Dec. 11 at State Farm Arena

The games against the Magic are scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 5 p.m. Dec. 13. The two at Memphis are scheduled for Dec. 17 and Dec. 19, each at 8 p.m.

The NBA announced Friday afternoon its schedule of 49 exhibition games for the coming preseason, with games played from Dec. 11-19. Each team is scheduled for a minimum of two exhibition games and a maximum of four. The TV schedule for the games will be announced later.