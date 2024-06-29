Hawks tender two-way qualifying offer to Vit Krejci

The Hawks have tendered a two-way qualifying offer to Vit Krejci, making him a restricted free agent, according to a person familiar with the situation.
They had until Saturday to decide on how they wanted to proceed with Krejci. It allows them the opportunity to keep negotiating a deal with Krejci, and the wing can continue to discussions with other teams. The qualifying offer is a pre-existing offer for a one-year guaranteed deal, which turns to a regular contract if the player signs it. It allows teams the right of first refusal without having to offer a contract themselves.
While Krejci did not begin last season with the Hawks, the team re-signed him to a two-way deal. A shoulder subluxation limited him early in his return to the Hawks, but he returned and played 13 games with the College Park Skyhawks of the G League. The Hawks eventually recalled him to the main club after injuries ravaged the lineup.
In 22 games with the Hawks he averaged 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists, but he found more success as he gained consistent minutes. He shot over 44% on 3-point shots in his last 12 games of the season.
The team had the opportunity to convert his two-way contract to a standard deal toward the end of the season but opted to hold off in order to have a bit more flexibility in the long term.
As of now, the Hawks have just one player in Bruno Fernando to make a decision on heading into the new league year, which begins Sunday.
