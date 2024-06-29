Hawks tender two-way qualifying offer to Vit Krejci

The Hawks have tendered a two-way qualifying offer to Vit Krejci, making him a restricted free agent, according to a person familiar with the situation.

They had until Saturday to decide on how they wanted to proceed with Krejci. It allows them the opportunity to keep negotiating a deal with Krejci, and the wing can continue to discussions with other teams. The qualifying offer is a pre-existing offer for a one-year guaranteed deal, which turns to a regular contract if the player signs it. It allows teams the right of first refusal without having to offer a contract themselves.

While Krejci did not begin last season with the Hawks, the team re-signed him to a two-way deal. A shoulder subluxation limited him early in his return to the Hawks, but he returned and played 13 games with the College Park Skyhawks of the G League. The Hawks eventually recalled him to the main club after injuries ravaged the lineup.