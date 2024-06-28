Hawks tender two-way qualifying offer to forward Seth Lundy

The Hawks have tendered a two-way qualifying offer to wing Seth Lundy.
He spent much of his rookie season with the College Park Skyhawks, the team’s G League affiliate. In 25 combined G League Showcase and regular-season games, he averaged 20.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. In 12 regular-season games, he made 41.5% of his 8.8 3-point shot attempts.
The Hawks selected Lundy 46th overall in the 2023 NBA draft and signed him to a two-way contract last July amid a strong showing at Summer League. Injuries, as well as the depth the Hawks have on the wing, limited his ability to crack the rotation.
He had a procedure May 1 to remove a medial bone spur in his left ankle. He will miss Summer League in Las Vegas, but is expected to fully recover before the start of the 2024-25 season.
He made his NBA debut Dec. 15 against the Raptors, when he knocked down his first field goal in the final two minutes.
There is some interest around the league, especially with teams looking for knockdown shooters, according to a person familiar with the situation. Should another team tender an offer sheet, the Hawks would have the opportunity to match it to keep Lundy on the roster.
The Hawks have several other decisions to make with free agency set to begin Sunday. They had until Saturday to tender an offer to Lundy among several players ahead of the end of the league calendar.
