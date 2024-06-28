Hawks tender two-way qualifying offer to forward Seth Lundy

He had a procedure May 1 to remove a medial bone spur in his left ankle. He will miss Summer League in Las Vegas, but is expected to fully recover before the start of the 2024-25 season.

He made his NBA debut Dec. 15 against the Raptors, when he knocked down his first field goal in the final two minutes.

There is some interest around the league, especially with teams looking for knockdown shooters, according to a person familiar with the situation. Should another team tender an offer sheet, the Hawks would have the opportunity to match it to keep Lundy on the roster.

The Hawks have several other decisions to make with free agency set to begin Sunday. They had until Saturday to tender an offer to Lundy among several players ahead of the end of the league calendar.