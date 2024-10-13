Hawks tap into All-Star festivities for annual open practice

Hawks open practice took on All-Star Weekend feel this year.

Players went through the events that typically make up the NBA’s annual All-Star festivities. Fans who made the trip to State Farm Arena on Sunday to see the team were treated to the Skills Challenge, a 3-point shooting contest, as well as a children’s dunk contest.

They wrapped up the event with a talent show from the rookie Zaccharie Risacher, as well as two-way guard Keaton Wallace and Daeqwon Plowden.