Atlanta Hawks

Hawks tap into All-Star festivities for annual open practice

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, center, forward Jalen Johnson, left, and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, right, react after a play by Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (not pictured) during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena in a NBA exhibition game, Tuesday, October 8, 2024, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 131 - 130. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
31 minutes ago

Hawks open practice took on All-Star Weekend feel this year.

Players went through the events that typically make up the NBA’s annual All-Star festivities. Fans who made the trip to State Farm Arena on Sunday to see the team were treated to the Skills Challenge, a 3-point shooting contest, as well as a children’s dunk contest.

They wrapped up the event with a talent show from the rookie Zaccharie Risacher, as well as two-way guard Keaton Wallace and Daeqwon Plowden.

Risacher, Dyson Daniels, Vit Krejci, De’Andre Hunter and Kobe Bufkin participated the Skills Challenge. Daniels won the Skills Challenge.

Then Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, David Roddy, Seth Lundy and Mo Gueye competed against each other in a 3-point shooter. Bogdanovic topped the group with 12 shots, while Young finished close behind with 11.

The Hawks host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, but they will face them without Joel Embiid.

About the Author

