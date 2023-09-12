Hawks sign Trent Forrest two a two-way contract

The Hawks rounded out their roster for the coming season. The team announced that it signed guard Trent Forrest to its third and final two-way contract.

The team extended a two-way offer to Forrest in June, which allowed him to test free agency before giving the team an opportunity to match a potential offer sheet. He returns to the Hawks after spending last season on a two-way contract. The Hawks did not release the terms of the contract.

Forrest, 25, averaged 2.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23 games, which included three starts.

Though the Hawks acquired veteran point guard Patty Mills in July, Forrest provides the Hawks with some additional depth.

He also brings experience of working with Hawks coach Quin Snyder after spending his first two seasons in Utah with the Jazz.

Forrest joins Seth Lundy, who the Hawks selected 46th overall this year, as well as Miles Norris, on two-way contracts.

The Hawks roster:

PG: Trae Young, Patty Mills, Kobe Bufkin, Trent Forrest (two-way)

SG: Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Garrison Mathews, Wesley Matthews

SF: De’Andre Hunter, Saddiq Bey, AJ Griffin, Seth Lundy (two-way)

PF: Jalen Johnson, Mouhamed Gueye, Miles Norris (two-way)

C: Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, Bruno Fernando