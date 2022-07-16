Hawks sign rookie guard Tyrese Martin to two-year deal

Martin gave the Hawks another boost Thursday, when he scored 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field.

The Hawks play their final Summer League game at 3 p.m. ET Saturday.

The Hawks are stacked with wings, so there will be plenty of competition as they decide on the final rotation for the season.

Here’s how the depth chart could look when the Hawks open the regular season in October.

Point guard

Trae Young

Aaron Holiday

Sharife Cooper (two-way contract)

Shooting guard

Dejounte Murray

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Tyrese Martin

Chaundee Brown (two-way)

Small forward

De’Andre Hunter

Justin Holiday

AJ Griffin

Power forward

John Collins

Moe Harkless

Jalen Johnson

Center

Clint Capela

Onyeka Okongwu

Frank Kaminsky

Note: The Hawks have one roster spot remaining and would have one two-way deal should Cooper opt out of signing the qualifying offer the team extended.

Hawks offseason moves

June 23: Selected AJ Griffin with the No. 16 pick. Drafted Ryan Rollins with the No. 44 pick and traded him to the Warriors for No. 51 pick Tyrese Martin and $2 million.

June 29: Obtained Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale from the Spurs in exchange for Danilo Gallinari, a 2023 first-round pick (from Hornets), 2025 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick and the right to swap first-round picks in 2026.

June 30: Free agents Delon Wright (Wizards) and Kevin Knox (Pistons) agree to deals with other teams.

June 30: Extended a two-way qualifying offer to 2021 draft pick Sharife Cooper.

July 1: Agreed to a one-year deal with free agent Aaron Holiday.

July 1: Traded Kevin Huerter to the Kings for Justin Holiday, Maurice “Moe” Harkless and a 2024 lottery-protected first-round pick.

July 2: Dealt Jock Landale to Suns for cash.

July 3: Signed AJ Griffin to rookie deal.

July 5: Promoted Joe Prunty to lead assistant; hired Mike Longabardi

July 8: Signed center Frank Kaminsky to one-year deal

July 16: Signed Tyrese Martin to two-year contract.