Hawks schedule updates as league reschedules games

102715 ATLANTA: -- A new Hawks logo is painted on the tunnel wall leading out to the court for the first regular season basketball game "home opener" on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / ccompton@ajc.com
102715 ATLANTA: -- A new Hawks logo is painted on the tunnel wall leading out to the court for the first regular season basketball game "home opener" on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

The league has rescheduled the 11 games postponed in December due to COVID-19, it announced Monday evening, and the Hawks’ schedule will shift some as a result.

They’ll host the Cavaliers 7:30 p.m. March 31 (originally slated for Dec. 19, before Cleveland had too many players in health and safety protocols to play), will host the Bulls 7 p.m. March 3 (originally slated for Jan. 24) and will host the Raptors 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 (originally slated for Tuesday, Feb. 1).

Also, the Hawks’ home game vs. the Suns on Feb. 3 becomes a national game on TNT.

Those who purchased tickets to the original home games can use those tickets for the new dates, per the Hawks.

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

