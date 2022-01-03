Hawks schedule updates as league reschedules games

They’ll host the Cavaliers 7:30 p.m. March 31 (originally slated for Dec. 19, before Cleveland had too many players in health and safety protocols to play), will host the Bulls 7 p.m. March 3 (originally slated for Jan. 24) and will host the Raptors 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 (originally slated for Tuesday, Feb. 1).

Also, the Hawks’ home game vs. the Suns on Feb. 3 becomes a national game on TNT.