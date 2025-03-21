Atlanta Hawks
Hawks say Clint Capela to miss three to four weeks with finger injury

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) blocks a shot attempt by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the first half at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
39 minutes ago

According to the Hawks, Clint Capela could miss up to the next month of action.

The team announced Friday that the veteran center has a ligament injury in the fourth metacarpal of his left hand. Capela’s injury occurred during a game earlier this month and he tried to play through it in the hope it would improve. It is uncertain which game Capela sustained the injury.

He returned from an extended absence because of family reasons, but the injury did not heal, and Capela underwent an MRI on Monday to determine what was wrong.

Capela will undergo rehabilitation and will be reevaluated in approximately three to four weeks. The team will update his status accordingly, the Hawks said in a news release.

The Hawks have been without two veteran centers in Capela and Larry Nance Jr. for much of the second half of the season. Nance has missed the past 12 games with a right medial femoral condyle fracture after exiting the team’s win over the Magic on Feb. 10.

Nance was on the court at the end of practice Friday taking shots and was walking laps around the court at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Tuesday, as well as the team’s practice facility Thursday.

The Hawks have relied heavily on Onyeka Okongwu and Dominick Barlow for minutes at center.

They face the Warriors on Saturday on the first night of back-to-back games.

