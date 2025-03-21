Hawks say Clint Capela to miss three to four weeks with finger injury

According to the Hawks, Clint Capela could miss up to the next month of action.

The team announced Friday that the veteran center has a ligament injury in the fourth metacarpal of his left hand. Capela’s injury occurred during a game earlier this month and he tried to play through it in the hope it would improve. It is uncertain which game Capela sustained the injury.

He returned from an extended absence because of family reasons, but the injury did not heal, and Capela underwent an MRI on Monday to determine what was wrong.