Atlanta Hawks

Hawks’ Saddiq Bey becomes unrestricted free agent

Team does not tender qualifying offer
Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey (41) attempts a three-point shot during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey (41) attempts a three-point shot during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
By
8 minutes ago

Hawks forward Saddiq Bey will enter the unrestricted free agent market. The Hawks did not tender a qualifying offer to Bey, according to an ESPN report, which opened the door for him to explore his options.

Bey played a significant role in the Hawks’ rotation last season, as injuries cut into the team’s front-court depth. He averaged 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds last season as the team leaned heavily on him as a starter at both small forward and power forward with injuries to both Jalen Johnson and De’Andre Hunter.

Unfortunately for Bey, an ACL injury cut his season short. He had surgery to repair it in March and will spend his offseason recovering and rehabbing.

The Hawks had looked to negotiate a deal with Bey last offseason, but ultimately both sides could not reach an agreement.

