Hawks rule out Clint Capela against Pacers; De’Andre Hunter questionable

The team ruled out center Clint Capela for Tuesday’s game against the Pacers in Indiana. Capela left during the third quarter of Friday’s game with right calf cramping after putting together another strong performance.

Friday marked Capela’s return to the rotation after he missed the Hawks’ previous three games. The team initially said Dec. 15 that Capela would miss up to two weeks, but the 28-year-old returned after one.