Hawks rule out Clint Capela against Pacers; De’Andre Hunter questionable

The Hawks hoped to benefit from a fully healthy roster in their upcoming games. But after a couple of early exits from two starters in Friday’s win over the Pistons, the Hawks are still on the mend.
The team ruled out center Clint Capela for Tuesday’s game against the Pacers in Indiana. Capela left during the third quarter of Friday’s game with right calf cramping after putting together another strong performance.
Friday marked Capela’s return to the rotation after he missed the Hawks’ previous three games. The team initially said Dec. 15 that Capela would miss up to two weeks, but the 28-year-old returned after one.
Through 27 games, he averaged 12 points and 11.9 rebounds and has been a defensive anchor for the Hawks.
The team could also be without De’Andre Hunter. He was listed as questionable for Tuesday’s matchup. Hunter exited Friday’s game midway through the second quarter with an ankle injury. The team said he was questionable to return, but he finished the game.
Hunter has already missed five games this season with a hamstring strain. He has provided the team with a strong defensive presence on the perimeter.
The Hawks also announced that guard Vit Krejci (left ankle sprain) is questionable and Jarrett Culver (non-COVID illness) is out.
The Hawks will have a competitive matchup against the Pacers, whom they are tied with for seventh in the Eastern Conference. Both teams are 17-16 and match up fairly evenly statistically.
Tuesday’s road game tips off at 7:30 p.m.
