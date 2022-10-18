Hawks Report podcast: Are Hawks in a good spot heading into the regular season?

In episode 46 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report Podcast, AJC beat reporter Lauren Williams wraps up the Hawks’ exhibition season and discusses where she believes the team stands heading into the regular season.
Williams and producer Daniel Sallerson break down the Hawks’ rotation and the depth the team has ahead of Wednesday’s season opener.
