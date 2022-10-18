Hawks, De’Andre Hunter agree to four-year, $95M contract extension

The Hawks and forward De’Andre Hunter have agreed to terms on a contract extension. Per ESPN, the two sides agreed to a four-year, $95 million deal.
The Hawks and Hunter had until 6 p.m. Monday to agree on terms, and now the 24-year-old forward will avoid restricted free agency next offseason. The Hawks have long factored Hunter into their plans, with general manager Landry Fields expressing hope at the team’s media day last month that the two sides could reach an agreement.
Last season, Hunter averaged 13.4 points in 53 games, knocking down 37.9% from 3-point range.
Selected fourth in the 2019 NBA draft, Hunter has spoken of how he has tried to take advantage of his first fully healthy offseason. He mentioned working on improving his ballhandling, and he showed flashes of it as he created opportunities for himself in the team’s four exhibition games.
Per ESPN, Hunter is now the 11th member of his draft class to sign a contract extension. He is now the fourth member of the Hawks’ five starters to have a long-term deal.
