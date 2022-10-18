Hawks, De’Andre Hunter agree to four-year, $95M contract extension

The Hawks and Hunter had until 6 p.m. Monday to agree on terms, and now the 24-year-old forward will avoid restricted free agency next offseason. The Hawks have long factored Hunter into their plans, with general manager Landry Fields expressing hope at the team’s media day last month that the two sides could reach an agreement.

Last season, Hunter averaged 13.4 points in 53 games, knocking down 37.9% from 3-point range.