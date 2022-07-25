Hawks release guard Sharife Cooper

The Hawks have released guard Sharife Cooper, the team announced Monday. The move came days after the 21-year-old signed a two-way qualifying offer.
The team drafted Cooper 48th overall in the 2021 NBA draft, and he played only 13 games with the main roster last season. He spent most of his time in the G League with the Skyhawks, where he averaged 17.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists. Cooper shot 43.5% from the floor and knocked down 36.8% of his tries from 3-point range.
The Powder Springs native had a tough time during this month’s Summer League, opening the tournament 1-of-14 from the floor and 0-of-5 from long range. By the Hawks’ fourth game, though, Cooper found his rhythm. He had 15 points, two rebounds and four assists in the Hawks’ 87-86 win over the Spurs.
He ended the tournament averaging 4.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in five games.
The Hawks have 14 players under contract and one player signed to a two-way deal. The team is assessing its options on whether it will sign a player from its Summer League roster.
The team received solid performances from several players during Summer League action, including Tyson Etienne and Justin Tillman. The Hawks don’t need to make a decision until October.
