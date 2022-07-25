Hawks release guard Sharife Cooper

The team drafted Cooper 48th overall in the 2021 NBA draft, and he played only 13 games with the main roster last season. He spent most of his time in the G League with the Skyhawks, where he averaged 17.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists. Cooper shot 43.5% from the floor and knocked down 36.8% of his tries from 3-point range.

The Powder Springs native had a tough time during this month’s Summer League, opening the tournament 1-of-14 from the floor and 0-of-5 from long range. By the Hawks’ fourth game, though, Cooper found his rhythm. He had 15 points, two rebounds and four assists in the Hawks’ 87-86 win over the Spurs.