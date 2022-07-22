Sharife Cooper signs two-way qualifying offer with the Hawks

The Hawks still have one spot remaining on the roster to sign a player to a standard deal, though it would be unlikely that Cooper can make a case that the spot should be his. He had trouble finding his footing and opened the tournament 1-of-14 from the floor and 0-of-5 from long range.

By the team’s fourth game, Cooper seemed to find a rhythm. He scored 15 points, had two rebounds and four assists in the Hawks’ 87-86 win over the Spurs.

He ended the tournament averaging 4.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in five games.

There still is a chance the team could waive Cooper, though. The Hawks have a lot of depth at point guard with Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and Aaron Holiday all expected to play minutes. The team also is stacked at shooting guard with Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Tyrese Martin in the fold.