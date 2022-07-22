AJC Hawks Report podcast: Summer League analysis, and Kyle Korver returns

The Hawks got a chance to see what some of the young and possibly future talent of their roster could do at last week’s Summer League.
In episode 40 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Lauren Williams recaps what she saw in Las Vegas and what it could mean when training camp opens in two months.
Lauren will chat about what Tyrese Martin must do to crack the rotation, if there is concern about AJ Griffin’s absence and how Sharife Cooper can rebound from his play. She also breaks down the addition of Kyle Korver to the team’s front office and how that signals the Hawks’ commitment to developing their roster.
You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.
About the Author