ajc logo
X

AJC Hawks Report podcast: Summer League analysis, and Kyle Korver returns

Kyle Korver hits a free throw against the Wizards during a basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / ccompton@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Kyle Korver hits a free throw against the Wizards during a basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 54 minutes ago

The Hawks got a chance to see what some of the young and possibly future talent of their roster could do at last week’s Summer League.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

In episode 40 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Lauren Williams recaps what she saw in Las Vegas and what it could mean when training camp opens in two months.

Lauren will chat about what Tyrese Martin must do to crack the rotation, if there is concern about AJ Griffin’s absence and how Sharife Cooper can rebound from his play. She also breaks down the addition of Kyle Korver to the team’s front office and how that signals the Hawks’ commitment to developing their roster.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks
There’s no bright side for Falcons on eve of training camp15h ago
Braves World Series champion Dwight Smith dies at 58
13h ago
Georgia Tech football issues new jersey numbers, changes
20h ago
Sharife Cooper signs two-way qualifying offer with the Hawks
15h ago
Sharife Cooper signs two-way qualifying offer with the Hawks
15h ago
Georgia Tech players vowing to ‘prove everybody wrong’
16h ago
The Latest
Sharife Cooper signs two-way qualifying offer with the Hawks
15h ago
Hawks bring back Kyle Korver to help player development
Hawks hire former standout Kyle Korver in front-office role
Featured
6/23/17 - Rome, GA - Wilcox Hall. The Darlington School campus in Rome, GA. A former English teacher and dorm master, Roger Stifflemire, was accused of sexually abusing students. Alleged victims had come forward for years with tales of brazen misconduct by the teacher -- and of an extended cover-up by the school. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Credit: Alan Judd

Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...
21h ago
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
Battle of Atlanta anniversary: See if it was fought in your backyard
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top