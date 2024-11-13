Hawks play without Trae Young but still rally past Celtics

BOSTON — Onyeka Okongwu tipped in a missed shot with 6.1 seconds left and Jaylen Brown missed a jumper at the buzzer on Tuesday night as the Hawks overcame a 15-point, second-half deficit to beat the Boston Celtics 117-116 in their NBA Cup opener.
The Hawks snapped a two-game losing streak despite playing without star Trae Young, who was out due to right Achilles tendinitis.
Dyson Daniels scored a career-high 28 points, and Jalen Johnson had 18 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for the Hawks.
Brown scored a season-high 37 points and Derrick White added 31 for Boston as it opened the in-season tournament on a green floor with a special parquet design. The defending NBA champions had a two-game winning streak snapped and lost for just the third time this season.
Tatum’s 3-point attempt from the left corner with 24 seconds left and Boston leading 116-115 rimmed out. Daniels missed a floater, but Okongwu tipped it in to give the Hawks their first lead since the final seconds of the first quarter.
The teams traded turnovers on inbounds passes before White found Brown, who pulled up from 13 feet and shot off the rim.
19 -- Larry Nance Jr. contributed 19 points in 27 minutes off the bench for the Hawks. He was 5-for-6 on 3-pointers.
The Hawks host the Washington Wizards on Friday in another NBA Cup game.
