Hawks play without Trae Young but still rally past Celtics

BOSTON — Onyeka Okongwu tipped in a missed shot with 6.1 seconds left and Jaylen Brown missed a jumper at the buzzer on Tuesday night as the Hawks overcame a 15-point, second-half deficit to beat the Boston Celtics 117-116 in their NBA Cup opener.

The Hawks snapped a two-game losing streak despite playing without star Trae Young, who was out due to right Achilles tendinitis.

Dyson Daniels scored a career-high 28 points, and Jalen Johnson had 18 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for the Hawks.