Hawks overcome 19-point deficit to beat Magic

3. Offensively, Young and Danilo Gallinari led the way. Young had a quiet first half but put up 20 points in the second half, finishing with a game-high 32 points to go with eight assists. Gallinari, who has struggled defensively and in finding consistency this season, started at center with Capela out and finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists. McMillan commended Gallinari’s defense on Vucevic.

4. Winning on the second night of a back-to-back, as Gallinari pointed out, is often mental. The Hawks started the season 0-5 in that scenario, but have won two in a row, dating back to the win vs. Boston Feb. 24. They have eight back-to-backs in the second half.

5. The upcoming All-Star break is much needed for the Hawks, given injuries, this season’s compressed schedule and the recent coaching change, and these last two wins allow them to go into the off-week on a bright note. They finish the second half sitting at No. 11 in the Eastern Conference standings, but the middle of the pack is so crowded, they’re actually not in a bad position moving into the second half. “It feels good,” Young said. “I think is my first win going into the All-Star break. For us, that’s good momentum. I know we were down early and we were talking and just wanted to finish out strong, don’t start the break too early. For us, you can tell in that second half how much it really meant to us to win that game.”

Stat of the game

46.7% (what the Hawks shot from 3-point range, with six players making multiple 3′s: Snell 3-for-4, John Collins 3-6, Gallinari 5-10, Kevin Huerter 3-7, Young 4-7, Solomon Hill 2-5)

Star of the game

Young (had a game-high 32 points and 20 in the second half, helping lead the Hawks’ comeback efforts)

Quotable

“A hell of a job by the entire group tonight.” (McMillan on the Hawks’ comeback win)