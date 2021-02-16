What we know about NBA All-Star game in Atlanta

Attendance:

- It will not be a ticketed event, but expected attendance of 1,200-1,500.

- Mask mandates, contactless entry and security screenings and rapid-response COVID-19 testing for those sitting within 30 feet of the court.

- The league plans to invite local health-care workers and students/staff from local HBCUs.

Activities:

- Skills and 3-point competitions to be held before the game.

- Slam dunk contest to be held at halftime.

Protocols:

- Players must travel to Atlanta on March 6 via private transportation.

- Players and guests must test negative for COVID-19 on March 6 and 7.

- Players may bring a limited number of guests who comply with protocols. Guests must quarantine for seven days before travel and return four negative tests leading to March 6.

- Players and guests only may travel to and from arena.