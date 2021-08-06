Hawks announce Young’s extension, Collins’ deal

In re-signing Collins, the Hawks maintain their longest-tenured guy, even though Collins is only 23. He’s a beloved locker-room presence in addition to talented offensive player, who continues to make progress on defense.

“We have a great appreciation for John and all he provides for our team; he is an incredible team player who brings the type of positive energy and passion that is contagious and impacts winning,” Schlenk said. “John is beloved by his teammates, our coaches and our fans and we are happy that he will continue to grow along with our young core.”

Several times over the past year-and-a-half, Collins expressed a desire to stay in Atlanta, despite a lengthy back-and-forth regarding his contract. In a news release Friday, he expressed appreciation for getting to stick with the Hawks.

“It’s a blessing to stay where I started my career and continue to give my all for the fans and for the city of Atlanta,” Collins said. “Last season was just a start for us, and I know even better things are ahead. I want to thank the Hawks for their belief in me and I can’t wait to get started again.”