Hawks announce Young’s extension, Collins’ deal

The Hawks announced the contract extension for star guard Trae Young and the re-signing of John Collins on Friday.
The team didn’t disclose terms of either deal, but according to people familiar with the situation, Young’s is a max deal for five years and as much as $207 million, if he makes an All-NBA team next season, and Collins agreed to a five-year, $125 million deal.
“This is a great day for the Hawks franchise and the city of Atlanta,” GM Travis Schlenk said of extending Young, in a statement from the team. “Trae is a special player and person who from Day 1, embraced being a leader on the court and in our community. We are excited to have him as the cornerstone of our program long-term as we work toward our goal of bringing a championship to Atlanta.”
Young has become the face of the franchise, and led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals last season.
“I’m grateful to the Hawks, the Ressler family, my teammates and the entire Atlanta community for embracing me from the very beginning,” Young said in a statement. “I’m honored and excited to keep building with this great organization.”
In re-signing Collins, the Hawks maintain their longest-tenured guy, even though Collins is only 23. He’s a beloved locker-room presence in addition to talented offensive player, who continues to make progress on defense.
“We have a great appreciation for John and all he provides for our team; he is an incredible team player who brings the type of positive energy and passion that is contagious and impacts winning,” Schlenk said. “John is beloved by his teammates, our coaches and our fans and we are happy that he will continue to grow along with our young core.”
Several times over the past year-and-a-half, Collins expressed a desire to stay in Atlanta, despite a lengthy back-and-forth regarding his contract. In a news release Friday, he expressed appreciation for getting to stick with the Hawks.
“It’s a blessing to stay where I started my career and continue to give my all for the fans and for the city of Atlanta,” Collins said. “Last season was just a start for us, and I know even better things are ahead. I want to thank the Hawks for their belief in me and I can’t wait to get started again.”