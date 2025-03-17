Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks lose second-half lead, fall to Nets on the road

Hawks Nets Basketball
Hawks Nets Basketball
Hawks Nets Basketball
Hawks Nets Basketball
Hawks Nets Basketball
Hawks Nets Basketball
Hawks Nets Basketball
Hawks Nets Basketball
Hawks Nets Basketball
1 / 9
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young shoots over Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) and guard Tyrese Martin (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
By Associated Press
1 minute ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Johnson scored 28 points, Keon Johnson added 22 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-114 on Sunday night.

Tyrese Martin had 16 points for the Nets, who snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in 12 games. Jalen Wilson and Trendon Watford finished with 13 points apiece.

Trae Young had 28 points and 12 assists for the Hawks, who have dropped two in a row after winning four straight. Onyeka Okongwu added 21 points and 15 rebounds.

The Hawks led by 10 in the third quarter, but the Nets had it down to one by the end of the period and outscored Atlanta 31-22 in the fourth.

Takeaways

Hawks: Dyson Daniels had five steals to extend his NBA lead and has 24 games with four or more, the most in an NBA season since Hall of Famer Allen Iverson had 24 in 2002-03.

Nets: Brooklyn put together an impressive finishing kick on the second night of back-to-back games after falling 115-113 to Boston on Saturday.

Key moment

The Nets led by one before a 10-0 surge in the fourth gave them a 109-98 lead on Keon Johnson’s 3-pointer with 6:56 remaining.

Key stat

The Nets have won six straight against Atlanta at home. The Hawks’ last win in Brooklyn was on New Year’s Day in 2021.

Up next

The Nets are in Boston on Tuesday after losing to the Celtics at home on Saturday. Atlanta visits Charlotte on Tuesday.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young shoots over Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) and guard Tyrese Martin (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

About the Author

Associated Press
More Stories

Keep Reading

LA Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, center, talks with former teammates Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) and Atlanta Hawks forward Dominick Barlow (0) after their game at State Farm Arena, Friday, March, 14, 2025, in Atlanta. The Clippers defeated the Hawks 121-98. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Emotional night for ex-Hawk Bogdanovic in return to State Farm Arena

13 for ATL: Expressing his love and gratitude to the fans in Atlanta by declaring his No. 13 jersey, worn during his five seasons with the Hawks, won't be worn again during ..

Hawks fall to Clippers following abysmal third quarter

Hawks forward Dominick Barlow not letting new NBA money faze him, affect his play

It’s his family and his future family that Barlow keeps at the forefront of his mind in his approach to handling his new contract.

The Latest

LA Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, center, talks with former teammates Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) and Atlanta Hawks forward Dominick Barlow (0) after their game at State Farm Arena, Friday, March, 14, 2025, in Atlanta. The Clippers defeated the Hawks 121-98. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Emotional night for ex-Hawk Bogdanovic in return to State Farm Arena

Hawks fall to Clippers following abysmal third quarter

Hawks forward Dominick Barlow not letting new NBA money faze him, affect his play

Featured

Workers, clean up damaged house near Paulding County High School after a storm passed through, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Dallas. National Weather Service teams will be conducting a damage survey in the Paulding County/Dallas area, which sustained “pretty significant” damage from the storms, NWS Senior Meteorologist Dylan Lusk told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday morning. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

LIVE UPDATES

NWS to investigate possible tornado in Paulding after storm damage

Lisa Young Alston, daughter of former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, dies at 67

Lisa Young Alston, the daughter of former Atlanta Mayor and United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young, has died. The news comes the same week that Young turned 93.

Chaos and confusion: Georgia universities face hard decisions amid federal cuts

Researchers in the Peach State have watched their grants evaporate. The University of Georgia has had nine grants terminated. Georgia Tech has lost three.