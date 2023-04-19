Hawks look to get more out backcourt tandem in postseason

Though Young has combined for 40 points over the first two games in the series, it has come at an inefficient 14-of-40 from the floor and 3-of-13 on 3-pointers.

Since Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals in 2021, Young has struggled in the postseason. He has shot 17.5% from 3-point shots on 7.1 attempts per game.

Young, though, knows he’s capable of more, and he looks to use the home-court advantage the Hawks will have Friday and Saturday in Game 3 and Game 4.

“I can be better,” he said following the Hawks’ loss in Game 2 on Tuesday. “I didn’t shoot the ball really well, I did have some turnovers where I was just driving and (the ball) left my hands, but I’m gonna be better at home.”