Hawks know intensity will pick up in Game 2 vs. Knicks

“We expect the intensity to go up a lot in Game 2,” McMillan said. “We have to bring the intensity. We expect them to be even more aggressive in their play and I expect our guys to do the same thing. The intensity definitely is going to go up in Game 2. We have to be ready for that.”

New York Knicks fans cheer during Game 1 of first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in New York. (Seth Wenig/AP) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

As far as what the Hawks can do better in Game 2, in addition to giving up 13 offensive rebounds (which led to 17 second-chance points), the Hawks also surrendered 50 points in the paint (to be fair, they scored 50 points in the paint themselves, as well) in Game 1.

They had just six turnovers, though, and taking care of the ball was critical.

“I thought we did some good things and there’s some things we need to clean up. ... There’s some things we need to do a better job (of) on the defensive end of the floor as well as the offensive end of the floor,” McMillan said. “I was really happy with us taking care of the ball. But there were some kick-outs and some plays that we can be better on.”

One adjustment that’s likely coming from the Knicks’ side is figuring out how to try and limit Young, who sliced them up in Game 1. Young finished with a game-high 32 points and 10 assists for a double-double, falling three rebounds short of a triple-double with seven. He also had just two turnovers, went 9-9 from the line in the fourth quarter alone and hit the game-winner with 0.9 seconds to play.

“This is his first playoffs, so now it’s another level that he has to take his game to, and we’ve seen him in his first playoff game do some good things,” McMillan said. “So this will continue. New York is going to make some adjustments as far as how they defend him and this will happen throughout his career. And the good players, they find ways to continue to be productive when teams are scheming to defend him or take them out.”