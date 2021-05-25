New York cusses out Trae Young — and he thrives

Young fed off the hostility like it was nectar. No one since Eddie Murphy has gotten more mileage out of that particular word. Taking over the fourth quarter — scoring 13 of his 32 points and dishing three of his 10 assists then — Young made the difference for the Hawks in a two-point game. And then suggested that the 15,000 in attendance should be quiet and perhaps upgrade their vocabulary.

Now, if Knicks fans were smart — and they are doing everything possible to undermine that premise — they would change tactics during Wednesday’s Game 2.

They would shower Young with their praises. Kill him with kindness.

“Hail, Trae Young!”

“Hooray, Trae!”

“Trae’s Magnifique!”

But that’s just not in their angry and bitter DNA.

For Young’s part, maybe he’d be better off not getting caught up in a shouting match with seasoned professionals like New Yorkers. Maybe he doesn’t need to become the modern-day Reggie Miller, sparring with Spike Lee at courtside (although Young would finally enjoy a height advantage over someone on the floor). Maybe he doesn’t need to egg on this hostility and possibly get lost in the distraction.

Although for being just 22, with one fine game of postseason experience behind him, Young seems to kind of take to this role of sparring partner. There is a bring-it-on confidence to him — the same kind of attitude that allows a fellow of such modest dimensions to careen into a lane filled with giants by choice and come out unbroken.

Importantly, said McMillian, “(The noise) didn’t seem like it impacted him at all. He was able to stay focused on what he was able to do out there on the floor and we were able to get a win.”

“Different players handle situations like that differently,” McMillan said. “Trae is going through it really for the first time being in the playoffs. For all of us, it was different to actually have fans in the building. Our guys responded to that. They played well. They were able to block out and focus.”

“In a lot of ways, it brought us together, made us more connected,” Huerter said.

Wednesday’s Game 2 will test the thickness of Young’s hide even more. As Huerter noted, “It’s probably going to be worse.” Like any good pro wrestling crowd, the Madison Square Garden crowd has zeroed in on its chosen heel. It is not the kind of audience that will reconsider its lack of class and conclude that everything doesn’t have to sound like dinner table conversation from “The Sopranos.”

You’d like to think that when the series shifts to Atlanta Friday, the home crowd won’t feel the need to respond in kind. That it wouldn’t sink to New York’s level. Just in case, those attending may want to bring earmuffs for the children.

But, then, what if Young hears it all again and once more goes off Wednesday? What if turns out that he’s at his best when enveloped by crudity? Might the State Farm Arena crowd want to consider appropriating the “F Trae Young” chant as its own, bellowing it only when he really needs a lift? Whatever works.