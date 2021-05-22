Hawks increasing to near-full capacity for playoffs

“All season, we’ve followed protocols,” Koonin said. “We’ve had a very successful season. We learned a lot. Most importantly, we have no reports of people getting sick or infected in the building. Now it’s a different time and we see COVID-19 infection rates persistently dropping, which is great news. And we want to put as many people in our building, to create homecourt advantage, that we can safely put in the building.”

They are also adding more courtside seating, which requires proof of vaccination, as do all the vaccinated sections. A few rows behind the team benches will be blocked off, which is why it’s not quite full capacity (16,888), but near that mark, around 15,500 or 16,200 or so.

Both the NBA and the Georgia Department of Public Health signed off on this plan, per Koonin.

The original plan was to allow 7,625 fans in for playoffs, which would put them at about 43% capacity, with one large vaccinated section, but that evolved as vaccination efforts continued.