Hawks increasing to near-full capacity for playoffs

The Hawks are increasing to near-full capacity at State Farm Arena beginning with their first-round playoff series vs. the Knicks.
This comes on the heels of the CDC recently loosening guidelines for fully vaccinated people, which included ditching facemasks in many indoor situations. More NBA teams have started increasing capacity for the postseason: the Celtics announced Friday they’d have near-full capacity beginning with Game 4 of their series vs. the Nets, and the Knicks announced Thursday they will host 15,000 fans at Madison Square Garden.
There will be a combination of vaccinated and unvaccinated sections. Tickets are set to go on sale at noon Sunday. This will go into effect with the Hawks’ first home game in the series, Game 3, which is 7 p.m. May 28.
“Very, very excited… It’s really all about vaccinations,” Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said. “Vaccinated sections. Vaccinations are causing the numbers to decline. There wasn’t a magic number that we had to hit to do this, but more importantly, we have the tools in vaccinations and vaccinated sections that allow us to put people shoulder to shoulder like the old days, or a year ago.”
In addition to the one large vaccinated section opposite the team benches, they will be adding more vaccinated sections. Those in vaccinated seating within 15 feet of the court will still be required to wear a mask, per NBA protocols, but those sitting in vaccinated sections outside of that distance will not be required to wear a mask. If you’re in an unvaccinated section, you will still be required to wear a mask.
“All season, we’ve followed protocols,” Koonin said. “We’ve had a very successful season. We learned a lot. Most importantly, we have no reports of people getting sick or infected in the building. Now it’s a different time and we see COVID-19 infection rates persistently dropping, which is great news. And we want to put as many people in our building, to create homecourt advantage, that we can safely put in the building.”
They are also adding more courtside seating, which requires proof of vaccination, as do all the vaccinated sections. A few rows behind the team benches will be blocked off, which is why it’s not quite full capacity (16,888), but near that mark, around 15,500 or 16,200 or so.
Both the NBA and the Georgia Department of Public Health signed off on this plan, per Koonin.
The original plan was to allow 7,625 fans in for playoffs, which would put them at about 43% capacity, with one large vaccinated section, but that evolved as vaccination efforts continued.