Hawks-Knicks playoff series schedule

Here is the schedule for the Hawks-Knicks first-round playoff series.
The Hawks, winners of the Southeast Division, are the No. 5 seed in the East. The Knicks, who with identical 41-31 records own the tiebreaker over the Hawks, are seeded fourth.
This will be the Hawks’ first trip to the playoffs since the 2016 season.
Schedule
Sunday: Game 1 - Hawks at Knicks, 7 p.m., TNT
Wednesday: Game 2 - Hawks at Knicks, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Friday, May 28: Game 3 - Knicks at Hawks, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, May 30: Game 4 - Knicks at Hawks, 1 p.m., ABC
NBA playoff brackets
Wednesday, June 2: Game 5* - Hawks at Knicks, TBD
Friday, June 4: Game 6* - Knicks at Hawks, TBD
Sunday, June 6: Game 7* - Hawks at Knicks, TBD
* - if necessary