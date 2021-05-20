ajc logo
Hawks-Knicks playoff series schedule

Hawks guard Trae Young reacts during first period action against the Washington Wizards Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Atlanta clinched a top-six playoff spot with a 120-116 win over the Wizards. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Hawks guard Trae Young reacts during first period action against the Washington Wizards Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Atlanta clinched a top-six playoff spot with a 120-116 win over the Wizards. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Atlanta Hawks | 1 hour ago
By Sarah K. Spencer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here is the schedule for the Hawks-Knicks first-round playoff series.

The Hawks, winners of the Southeast Division, are the No. 5 seed in the East. The Knicks, who with identical 41-31 records own the tiebreaker over the Hawks, are seeded fourth.

This will be the Hawks’ first trip to the playoffs since the 2016 season.

Schedule

Sunday: Game 1 - Hawks at Knicks, 7 p.m., TNT

Wednesday: Game 2 - Hawks at Knicks, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Friday, May 28: Game 3 - Knicks at Hawks, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, May 30: Game 4 - Knicks at Hawks, 1 p.m., ABC

NBA playoff brackets

Wednesday, June 2: Game 5* - Hawks at Knicks, TBD

Friday, June 4: Game 6* - Knicks at Hawks, TBD

Sunday, June 6: Game 7* - Hawks at Knicks, TBD

* - if necessary

