Hawks’ John Collins has plantar fascia tear; out at least 10-14 more days

John Collins received a second opinion Thursday that confirmed a plantar fascia tear, in addition to a right foot strain, alongside a right ring finger sprain, the Hawks announced Friday.
Collins received an anti-inflammatory shot in his finger Thursday and was fitted with custom splints, which he’ll wear for the rest of the season, though his return date isn’t clear. He’ll also soon undergo a non-surgical procedure on his right foot.
Per the team, his status will be updated in 10-14 days, though that doesn’t necessarily mean a return to play, just a re-evaluation. The Hawks have 13 games remaining on the schedule, including Friday’s home game vs. the Grizzlies, with their regular season concluding April 10. No. 10 in the Eastern Conference standings as of Friday afternoon, the Hawks are still aiming to position themselves as best as possible for the postseason, most likely the play-in tournament, though obviously Collins’ absence makes that tougher.
Collins missed seven games from Feb. 13 to March 3 with his foot injury, then tried to play through the pain, going on to sprain his right ring finger in the loss in Detroit on March 7. He played in two more games, but has sat out the past three games and will miss at least five more, but probably more, since that only accounts for games up until the first day his status can be updated (March 28).
