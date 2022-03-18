Hawks’ John Collins has plantar fascia tear; out at least 10-14 more days

Explore More AJC coverage of the Hawks

Collins received an anti-inflammatory shot in his finger Thursday and was fitted with custom splints, which he’ll wear for the rest of the season, though his return date isn’t clear. He’ll also soon undergo a non-surgical procedure on his right foot.

Per the team, his status will be updated in 10-14 days, though that doesn’t necessarily mean a return to play, just a re-evaluation. The Hawks have 13 games remaining on the schedule, including Friday’s home game vs. the Grizzlies, with their regular season concluding April 10. No. 10 in the Eastern Conference standings as of Friday afternoon, the Hawks are still aiming to position themselves as best as possible for the postseason, most likely the play-in tournament, though obviously Collins’ absence makes that tougher.