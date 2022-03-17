Hawks’ John Collins seeking second opinion on finger, foot injuries

“We really don’t know,” McMillan said. “He’s going to get checked out and get more information for himself as well as for the organization, and we’ll see what happens when we get that information.”

Also on the injury front, Danilo Gallinari and Trae Young did not practice Thursday but received treatment. Gallinari did not play the second half Wednesday after suffering a right biceps contusion in the first half, and though Young suffered a left knee contusion/left quad contusion that night, he played through it, mentioning after the game he was experiencing some soreness.

Gallinari likely will be a game-time decision for Friday’s home game vs. Memphis, per McMillan. If the Hawks don’t have Collins or Gallinari, they would be down both their starting and backup power forwards.

“Gallo is getting treatment, and we’re going to see how he feels tomorrow morning,” McMillan said. “... Trae, treatment as well. These guys, mainly it was a maintenance day for really the entire team to get some treatment, get some shots and get themselves mentally and physically ready to go tomorrow.”