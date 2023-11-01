Hawks guard Trae Young available for Wednesday matchup vs. Wizards

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Atlanta Hawks
By
32 minutes ago
X

After playing back-to-back games Sunday and Monday, the Hawks had an off-day to attend to bumps and bruises. They listed guard Trae Young as questionable with right Achilles inflammation Tuesday.

One day later, the team listed Young as available to play in Wednesday’s game against the Wizards.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

Through the first four games, Young has averaged 21.3 points and 10 assists per game, but hasn’t shot the ball as well as many have become accustomed to seeing from him. He has made 31% of his field goals and 24.1% of his 3-point shots through the first four games.

But before the Wednesday matchup, Hawks coach Quin Snyder said that Young was good to go.

“Just sometimes, some soreness,” Snyder said pregame.

When asked if the team would make any adjustments to the rotation because of Young’s injury, Snyder said no.

The Hawks and Wizards tip off at 7:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: custom

CDC: Georgia’s infant mortality increase is among the worst in U.S.54m ago

Judge in muddy solar case asked to revisit cuts to $135 million award
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jewish communities in Georgia gather to support college students
1h ago

Credit: DataBank

$2 billion data center to join Atlanta’s fast-growing online storage industry
2h ago

Credit: DataBank

$2 billion data center to join Atlanta’s fast-growing online storage industry
2h ago

3 dead, including infant and teen, in DeKalb crash involving tractor-trailer
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Hawks’ Trae Young listed as questionable for matchup vs. Wizards
Murray sets tone on offense and defense in win over Timberwolves
Murray delivers for Hawks in convincing win over Timberwolves
Featured

AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
17m ago
‘The South Got Something To Say’ doc explores Atlanta’s role in hip hop
5h ago
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top