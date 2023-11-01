Hawks guard Trae Young available for Wednesday matchup vs. Wizards

One day later, the team listed Young as available to play in Wednesday’s game against the Wizards.

Through the first four games, Young has averaged 21.3 points and 10 assists per game, but hasn’t shot the ball as well as many have become accustomed to seeing from him. He has made 31% of his field goals and 24.1% of his 3-point shots through the first four games.

But before the Wednesday matchup, Hawks coach Quin Snyder said that Young was good to go.

“Just sometimes, some soreness,” Snyder said pregame.

When asked if the team would make any adjustments to the rotation because of Young’s injury, Snyder said no.

The Hawks and Wizards tip off at 7:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena.